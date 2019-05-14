|
Daniel Brantley Jenkins, 79, died Friday, 05/10/19 in Augusta.
Survivors: Daughter: Karen J. (Steve) McDowell of Rocky Ford; Son: Daniel B., Jr. (Anabel) Jenkins of Richmond Hill, GA; Brother: Ted W. Jenkins of Peachtree City, GA; Grandchildren: Meagan Mallard of Rocky Ford and Ariana Jenkins of Richmond Hill, GA; Several Nieces and Nephews. Visitation: Tuesday, 5/14/19, at 5 PM til 7 PM at funeral home.
Funeral Services: Wednesday, 5/15/19 at 2 PM at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating. Burial following at Rocky Ford Cemetery.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thomsponstricklandwaters.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019