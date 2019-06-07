|
Adams announces the passing of Daniel Ellsberry, USAF, CMSgt. Ret., 87, who transitioned on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Adams announces funeral services for Chief Master Sergeant Daniel Ellsberry which will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church located 622 E. 37th St. Savannah, GA 31401. Viewing: 10 A.M.-6 P.M., Friday at the funeral home. Visitation with the family will be held from 6-7 P.M. in The Adams Chapel. Interment: Greenwich Cemetery with full military honors. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook using the links on our website: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019