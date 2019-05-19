|
Dr. Daniel Hastings Fletcher, PhD, 44, passed away on March 27, 2019 at University of Pennsylvania Medical Center from complications of Cystic Fibrosis. He was born at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA on September 30, 1974, to Joe and Dianne Fletcher. Daniel graduated from Fletcher High School, Jacksonville Beach, FL in 1993, where he was captain of the tennis team. He obtained a respiratory therapy degree in 1997 from Florida Community College at Jacksonville, and continued his education at Lipscomb University where he received a BA, MA, and MDiv in Biblical Studies. Daniel completed his formal education at the prestigious Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA where he received a PhD in Hermeneutics and Biblical Interpretation in 2012. He served on the faculty of several universities and was most recently a Professor of Biblical Studies at Amridge University. His greatest loves were his Lord and Savior, his precious family and friends, and teaching God's word. He was an accomplished scholar, speaker, teacher and guitarist. He was also the author of 2 books, dozens of published articles, and contributed to biblical dictionaries and translations.
He is survived by his beloved wife Joanne Kelly, three beautiful children: Hannah, Nathan and Lydia Fletcher (twins); parents, Joseph Mell Fletcher, Sr. & Dianne Chapman Fletcher of Rincon, GA; brothers Mell Fletcher of Nashville, TN and Don Fletcher (Amy) of Rincon, GA; nephew Cole Fletcher, and nieces Leah and Abby Fletcher; along with numerous precious aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents Winson & Mildred Fletcher of Rye Patch, GA and Donald & Ella Mae Chapman of Ludowici, GA.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Oak Grove Church of Christ, 2000 Lexington Ave, Rincon, GA 31326.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in his memory.
Interment will be at a later date at Jones Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Long County, GA.
Howard Funeral Home, 57 Oak St., Ludowici, GA. Guestbook at www.howardfuneralga.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019