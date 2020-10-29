1/1
Daniel L. Blazek
1954 - 2020
Daniel L. Blazek
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Daniel L. Blazek, 66, of Richmond Hill, GA, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1954 in Oconto Falls, WI to the late Alfred and Lorraine Blazek of Coleman, WI.
Dan loved to travel with his motor home, fish in his bass boat, and golf but most of all he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers play football while having "just one more" with his friends at the local watering hole.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Debi Blazek; parents, Alfred and Lorraine Blazek; and two sons Richard "Richie" Blazek and Daniel "Danny" Blazek.
He is survived by his son, Austin Seals and daughter-in-law Samantha Seals of Richmond Hill; brother, Harold Blazek and sister-in-law Kay Blazek, Pound, WI; sister, Kathy Morris and brother in law Richard Morris, Suring, WI; four grandchildren, Austin Seals, Jr., Appleton, Julia Kate Seals, Mackenzie Seals, and Colton Seals all of Richmond Hill; along with several loving nieces and a nephew.
A walk-through visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to the American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 29, 2020
Comfort Planter
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Dan's family and friends for your loss. I had worked with Dan on projects for Fort Howard and GP, and he was a great friend and mentor to me. My best memories are the times spent outside of work with Dan, whether it was talking about the Packers, just catching up on things, or hearing how proud he was of his family.
Bill Buchholz
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Please know you and your family have our deepest sympathies following the loss of Dan as your father and my brother in law. Dan will be missed but never forgotten. We are confident he will always keep an eye on you and your family. We are here to share your grief, to listen to your memories of him, or simply be quite by your side at anytime or anywhere.
Tommy & Shirley Hill
Family
October 29, 2020
Was always a pleasure working with Dan.
Bob and Ann Jentz
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Another good one gone too soon. Rest in peace.
David Felker
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Rest In Peace Papa Dan. Gone too soon!
Payers for Peace and Joy to the Seal Family as they celebrate a life well lived.
JR
John Reynolds
Friend
October 28, 2020
Dan was a great friend to everyone he met. I will miss everything about you. Our bowling, golf outings, race watches and football games. All of these memories serve to ease the pain of losing a close friend.
Gil & Robin Sloan
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss Austin you & your family are in our prayrs!
Dianne Hendricks
October 28, 2020
So sad to hear today the passing of my friend Dan. We had some great times on Goldfinch Court as neighbors for nearly twenty years, and our golf matches with Marian and Harvey were memorable as well. Rest In Peace my friend and thanks for the good times.....,
Dan Stell
Friend
October 28, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with Dan for close to 30 years. He was a mentor and teacher to me and many others. Dan had a big heart and as a leader always put people above processes. He was a good friend outside of work, loved his family and supported his friends. He left us too soon but is surrounded by his family members that preceded him. He will be deeply missed.
Stan Epperson
Friend
