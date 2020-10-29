Daniel L. Blazek
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Daniel L. Blazek, 66, of Richmond Hill, GA, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1954 in Oconto Falls, WI to the late Alfred and Lorraine Blazek of Coleman, WI.
Dan loved to travel with his motor home, fish in his bass boat, and golf but most of all he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers play football while having "just one more" with his friends at the local watering hole.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Debi Blazek; parents, Alfred and Lorraine Blazek; and two sons Richard "Richie" Blazek and Daniel "Danny" Blazek.
He is survived by his son, Austin Seals and daughter-in-law Samantha Seals of Richmond Hill; brother, Harold Blazek and sister-in-law Kay Blazek, Pound, WI; sister, Kathy Morris and brother in law Richard Morris, Suring, WI; four grandchildren, Austin Seals, Jr., Appleton, Julia Kate Seals, Mackenzie Seals, and Colton Seals all of Richmond Hill; along with several loving nieces and a nephew.
A walk-through visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to the American Cancer Society
, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Savannah Morning News
10/30/2020
