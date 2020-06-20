Daniel L. Hall
Savannah, GA
Celebration of Life for Daniel L. Hall will be held 10am-6pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane, Suite 227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. If you would like to participate, please contact: Bianchi Funeral Service 202-529-5579. You must call for an appointment. A face covering must be worn at all times.
Savannah Morning News
June 21, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.