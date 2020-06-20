Daniel L. Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel L. Hall
Savannah, GA
Celebration of Life for Daniel L. Hall will be held 10am-6pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane, Suite 227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. If you would like to participate, please contact: Bianchi Funeral Service 202-529-5579. You must call for an appointment. A face covering must be worn at all times.
Savannah Morning News
June 21, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved