Daniel L. Williams Jr., 86, of Kingsland passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Daniel L. Williams Jr. was born in Talbotton, Ga., on Nov. 13, 1932, to the late Virginia Harvey Williams and Daniel L. Williams Sr. The family moved to Savannah before Dan Jr. was a year old. He was the oldest of four sons born to this union.
Dan received his early education in the public schools of Chatham County. He graduated from Haven Home High School as valedictorian in June 1950. He was active in the 4-H program and vocational agriculture. He won many awards in oratory.
Dan's college education began at Fort Valley State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture in June 1954. He was drafted into the U.S. Army the day after graduation. He served as a cryptography instructor during this two-year stint. He furthered his studies at Savannah State College, Prairie View A & M University and the University of Georgia.
Dan was an active member of the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the board of deacons and a Sunday School teacher. He was married to the former Elvenia Waye of Kingsland for 58 years.
He began employment with the University of Georgia Extension Service in 1956 in Meriwether County. He transferred to Camden County in 1957. He served in Camden County until September 1972 when he transferred to the Georgia Extension personnel office at the University in Athens. He served as extension director in McIntosh County from 1974 to 1980. He transferred back to Camden County as extension director in 1980 and retired in December 1987.
Dan was active in many civic activities in Camden County. He served on the Camden County Industrial Authority The United Way Board of Directors and was chairman of that board. He also served on the board of directors for both C.A.P.D. and Rural Development Center. He served as county commissioner for eight years and was chairman of that board. He served on the Coastal Zone Management Advisory Board and the University of Georgia Sea Grant Advisory committee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church. There will be no wake. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019