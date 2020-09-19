1/
Daniel Leigh (Dan) Locklear Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel (Dan) Leigh Locklear, Sr.
Guyton, GA
Daniel (Dan) Leigh Locklear, Sr., 59, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1961 in Ober Munchen, Federal Republic of Germany. Dan worked for Dorsey Trucking Company in Pooler, Georgia. He was a retired Staff Sergeant of the USAF Georgia National Guard. He attended schools at Tybee Island, Georgia, Lexington, Kentucky, Hinesville, Georgia, Fort Ord, California, Frankfurt, Federal Republic of Germany, and graduated from high school in Fairfax County, Virginia. Dan enjoyed traveling and learning about all the places he lived. When he graduated from high school, Dan became an "18-Wheeler" long haul truck driver for various firms before he settled in Guyton, Georgia working for Dorsey Trucking Company.
Surviving are his parents Colonel James Patrick "Pat" Locklear, US Army, (Retired), and Mary Louis Hamm Locklear of Tybee Island, son, Daniel Leigh Locklear, Jr., Rincon, two daughters, Samantha Marie Calahan (David) Guyton, and Heather Lee Locklear, Guyton, and eight grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister Dianne Dena Locklear of Virginia Beach, VA and five nieces and nephews.
Dan lived by this Creed: Believe in and Worship God, Serve your Country and Love your Family. He excelled in all Three.
A memorial service will be announced later. Burial will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved