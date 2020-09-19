Daniel (Dan) Leigh Locklear, Sr.
Guyton, GA
Daniel (Dan) Leigh Locklear, Sr., 59, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1961 in Ober Munchen, Federal Republic of Germany. Dan worked for Dorsey Trucking Company in Pooler, Georgia. He was a retired Staff Sergeant of the USAF Georgia National Guard. He attended schools at Tybee Island, Georgia, Lexington, Kentucky, Hinesville, Georgia, Fort Ord, California, Frankfurt, Federal Republic of Germany, and graduated from high school in Fairfax County, Virginia. Dan enjoyed traveling and learning about all the places he lived. When he graduated from high school, Dan became an "18-Wheeler" long haul truck driver for various firms before he settled in Guyton, Georgia working for Dorsey Trucking Company.
Surviving are his parents Colonel James Patrick "Pat" Locklear, US Army, (Retired), and Mary Louis Hamm Locklear of Tybee Island, son, Daniel Leigh Locklear, Jr., Rincon, two daughters, Samantha Marie Calahan (David) Guyton, and Heather Lee Locklear, Guyton, and eight grandchildren. He also is survived by his sister Dianne Dena Locklear of Virginia Beach, VA and five nieces and nephews.
Dan lived by this Creed: Believe in and Worship God, Serve your Country and Love your Family. He excelled in all Three.
A memorial service will be announced later. Burial will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.
