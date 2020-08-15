Daniel S. Robertson, Sr.
Savannah, GA
On Sunday, August 9th, 2020, the Robertson Family lost their hero in a tragic car accident, which occurred as Danny was traveling home from a family vacation - celebrating his son's wedding. Danny was born in Savannah, GA on October 12th, 1955. During his time on vacation, GranDanny told his children and grandchildren, "This is the best week of my life!" and expressed his love to all of them. Danny was a well known community leader and a loving family man. A member of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, the Jaycees, The Boy Scouts, Youth sports coach, and numerous organizations over his many years of service to the community. In his spare time he enjoyed boating, live music, family time and Friday night family dinners. Career awards included The New England Disability Income Specialist of the Year, Life Member of the MIllion dollar Round table, CUNA Mutual Group Presidents Council, Lincoln Financial Circle of Excellence, Pacific Life Advisory Council to name a few. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Dot Robertson.
"GranDanny" is survived by his children; Daniel and his wife Alexandra, Erin Mullis and husband Marty, Brenden, Andrew and his wife Stacie; Grandchildren Brennan, Asher, Atreiu, Campbell, Ryker, and Montana; The mother of his children, Cherise Bowman; His Brothers and Sisters; His many cousins, nieces, nephews, and God Children; And the Live Wire Family.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, from 5 to 7pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, with a Vigil Service to follow at 7pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 22, at 11am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick O'Brien, celebrant.
Burial will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Friends, family, and members of the community are invited to join the Robertson Family on Saturday evening, August 22, from 5pm - 8pm at Red Gate Farms for an outdoor CELEBRATION OF LIFE.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Danny Robertson Memorial Fund, which will be used to disburse funds to multiple charitable organizations.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged and no one will be turned away for any service.
For details on Funeral Services, to donate, or for more information visit www.livewireathens.com/Danny
.
Savannah Morning News
08/16/2020
