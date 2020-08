To the Robertson Family,

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Danny. He was a great guy and friend. He always helped with the organization of the class of 1973 Reunions for Jenkins High School and I always enjoyed going and seeing Danny and all of my fellow classmates. We had some great & wild times together!



Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you.



Rest in peace my friend.



Love,

Debi Moody Lanier

Debi Moody Lanier

Classmate