Danny HatchellThomasville, GADanny Hatchell Sr, 72, of Thomasville, passed away at his home Saturday, June 13th. Danny was born on April 27, 1948 to parents Margie (Malphrus) and Thomas Ralph Hatchell of Savannah, GA. After graduating from Jenkins High School in 1966 Danny obtained his associates degree at Middle Georgia College, then his BS degree in Industrial Management at Auburn University in 1971. Soon after graduating Danny married the love of his life, Pamela (Burke) Hatchell, on September 2, 1972. In 1975 Danny took a "temporary" job as an insurance agent with Interstate. After six months he was promoted to a manager and began his career. He navigated several mergers and moves that landed him in Thomasville, GA in 1991. After a nearly 40 year career Danny retired from AIG in 2012. Although he was successful in his career, his legacy will be best known as a Godly husband, a loving dad and granddad, and an avid saltwater fisherman. Danny became a christian at the age of 5 and lived his life for the Lord. Over the years he served his church in many ways, singing in the choir, serving as music minister and helping with the youth. After moving to Thomasville he was a member and deacon of Dawson Street Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for over 25 years. Danny's hobbies included fishing at the coast, traveling with Pam, and spending as much time as possible with his family, especially his five grandkids who lovingly call him Pop Pop.He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Pam Burke Hatchell, his two children and five grandchildren, Danny and Jennifer Hatchell of Port St. Joe, FL (Grace, Claire, Elsa) and Mindy and Eugene Pierce of Thomasville, GA (Luke, Caroline) as well as his mother and brother, Terry Hatchell (Tronda), of Beaufort, S.C. and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, sister Donna Kay Faircloth and brother Thomas Ralph Hatchell, Jr.There will be a family graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery and a celebration of life at a later date in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Thomasville chapter of Gideons International at PO Box 2361, Thomasville GA, 31799.