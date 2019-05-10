Danny Lamar Bryant, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Danny was born November 30, 1949 in Savannah, Georgia. He married the love of his life Kathy Bryant November 10, 1972. Danny worked as a railroad conductor for CSX Railroad for 29 years.



Prior to working for CSX, Danny gave his time and service to the Army during the Vietnam War. He was active in the Army from June 1970 - February 1972, during his time of service he was awarded the Bronze Star medal and other decorations.



Danny will be remembered for his love of cards, Braves baseball, Falcons football, fishing and crabbing. He was a quite gentle man that had a strong sense of family. He loved his two sons and three grandchildren more than anything, they were his heart!



Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy, sons Jason (Erin Wieniewitz); Brad, the loves of his life Haley and Hunter Bryant and Kailyee Robinson. His sisters Betty Ann Dixon (John), Judy Mosley (Butch), and brother-in-law Charles Dickey, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Frances Shuman Bryant and Lamar Bryant, sisters Sandra Strickland and Pat Dickey.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Islands Chapel of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors followed by the funeral service 11:30 a.m.



Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



