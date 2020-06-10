Daphne Lynn
1956 - 2020
Daphne Lynn
Savannah, Georgia
Daphne Hester Lynn, age 63, of Savannah, passed away on Saturday, June 6, surrounded by her daughter and husband. A private graveside memorial will be held with close family and friends at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
6/11/2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
