Daphne Lynn
Savannah, Georgia
Daphne Hester Lynn, age 63, of Savannah, passed away on Saturday, June 6, surrounded by her daughter and husband. A private graveside memorial will be held with close family and friends at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
6/11/2020
Savannah, Georgia
