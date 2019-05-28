Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Darel V. Dodge


Darel V. Dodge Obituary
Mr. Darel V. Dodge, age 60, of Savannah, passed away May 24, 2019. Darel retired as Staff Sergeant from the U. S. Army, and also as Lieutenant from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Police. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen Dodge, and his brothers, Danny Dodge and Hank Mims. Darel is survived by his wife of over 29 years, Joy R. Dodge; son, Darel D. Dodge; mother-in-law, Margaret Dugger, all of Savannah; brother-in-law, Stacey Dugger and Family, brother-in-law, Glenn Dugger and Family; several nieces. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 2:00 PM at Strickland Funeral Home in Pooler with the funeral service to begin at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Kenny Harrelson officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 28, 2019
