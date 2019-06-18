|
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc. Chapel.
Survivors: wife, Anita Trimble; sons, Andre Trimble, Darius Trimble, Leron Douse (Krystal), Leontay Douse; daughter, Kenyonna Gaines; father, Gon Trimble, Sr. (Shirley); mother, Bessie Mae Jacobs (Calvin); brothers, Kenneth Trimble Bryant (Lucille), Kenneth Davis, Gon Trimble, Jr. (Joanna); sisters, Kimberly Jacobs, Sybrinna Jacobs; 3 grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 18, 2019