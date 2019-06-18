Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
For more information about
Darren Trimble
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darren Trimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren Vernon Trimble

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Darren Vernon Trimble Obituary
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc. Chapel.

Survivors: wife, Anita Trimble; sons, Andre Trimble, Darius Trimble, Leron Douse (Krystal), Leontay Douse; daughter, Kenyonna Gaines; father, Gon Trimble, Sr. (Shirley); mother, Bessie Mae Jacobs (Calvin); brothers, Kenneth Trimble Bryant (Lucille), Kenneth Davis, Gon Trimble, Jr. (Joanna); sisters, Kimberly Jacobs, Sybrinna Jacobs; 3 grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now