Darrow Jurell Davis went to be with his Lord on June 2, 2019. He was born in Savannah, GA, on November 12, 1928, to Delmas Jurell Davis and Zedna Martin. He started his education at Massie School and graduated from Savannah High School in 1947. He retired in 1989 from Savannah Coca-Cola Bottling Company United as General Sales Manager after 36 years of service. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve for 9 years as a Master Sergeant.
He was active in various community activities as a member of the Exchange Club of Chatham County for 25 years and served as its President on several occasions. He was an instructor for AARP driver safety programs for senior drivers for 11 years, teaching over 125 courses. He was a member of the Candler Hospital Auxiliary, serving at the information desk for 20 years. He also served as President of the organization in 2003-2004 before retiring from the auxiliary in December 2018. Jurell was also a lifetime member of the Georgia Soft Drink Association.
He married the love of his life, Betty Ann Woodcock on September 6, 1952, in Savannah, GA. They were married for 66 years and were blessed with three children. The most important things in his life were his family and serving his Lord.
He served his Lord in three churches, Taliaferro Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of the Islands, and Chapel By The Sea Baptist Church. He was ordained as a deacon in 1954, serving in various committee functions in these churches. He has served his Lord teaching God's word in various Sunday School classes for over 60 years. He and Betty led a senior ministry at Chapel By The Sea Baptist Church for 7 years that provided fellowship for senior adults. He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Woodcock Davis; son, Gary Jurell Davis (Connie); daughters Marianne Davis Church (Richard) and Lynn Davis Kennedy (Frank); grandchildren Richard Church II, Michelle Church Knapp, Stephen Kennedy, and Andrew Kennedy; great grandchildren Ashley Knapp and Adison Knapp; brother Henry M. (Rick) Hargrove, Jr. (Diane); and several nieces and nephews in Atlanta, GA, and in Titusville and Orlando, FL. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Vernon Jurell Davis and Elton DeVaugh Davis.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Funeral services will be Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM, also at Baker McCullough Funeral Home. Graveside burial services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the Chapel By The Sea congregation, Spanish Oaks Hospice, the physicians and staff at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital, and all of the special caregivers that attended to Jurell. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Chapel By The Sea Baptist Church, 811 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31328.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 5, 2019