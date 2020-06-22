Reverend Darryl Cherry
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Reverend Darryl Cherry whose death occurred Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23, 2020
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Reverend Darryl Cherry whose death occurred Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.