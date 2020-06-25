To First Lady Minister Mary Cherry, the Cherry Children and all family, friends and worshipers in his ministry, please accept my heartfelt condolences in the sudden passing of Pastor Darryl Cherry! He is already missed. His lessons were in part to prepare us to get right with God! We dont know the day or hour when God will beckon us Home! I feel Pastor Cherry was prepared to join our Heavenly Father! I therefore say Reverend Darryl Cherry,RIHP! To be absent from the body is to be present with the Savior! Rest on!



Carolyn D. Snipes

Friend