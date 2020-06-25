Reverend Darryl Cherry
Savannah, GA
Public Viewing will be held 1-4p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Campbell & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Offerman Cemetery in Offerman, GA. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 26, 2020
Savannah, GA
Public Viewing will be held 1-4p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Campbell & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Offerman Cemetery in Offerman, GA. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 26, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.