Reverend Darryl Cherry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Darryl Cherry
Savannah, GA
Public Viewing will be held 1-4p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Campbell & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Offerman Cemetery in Offerman, GA. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 26, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Campbell & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Offerman Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campbell & Sons Funeral Home
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
912-234-7226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
June 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
charles kenneth parrish
June 24, 2020
No words seem quite enough. Praying for your strength during this most difficult time. I ask GOD to cover, uplift and guide you. Mary, sending my thoughts and continued prayers to you and the entire family.
Windi Floyd Reynolds
June 24, 2020
Praying for your strength during this time. My thoughts and continued prayers are with you all. Mary, all I can do is ask the LORD to guide and cover you and the family. Sending my sincerest condolences.
Windi Floyd Reynolds
June 24, 2020
Thank You for all the encouraging Words.
Thank You for lifting my Spirit
Farewell my Facebook Friend.
You will be miss
Rest in Paradise my friend.
Freda Houston
Friend
June 23, 2020
Pastor Darryl Cherry was a good friend, mentor, and counselor to me and I will greatly miss him. My love, thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with Pastor [Lady] Mary Cherry, the children, and the Cherry Family during this painful time. Sleep In Heavenly Peace #PastorDC #DCRealTalk #GoneTooSoon ❤
LISA C JENKINS
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.I will miss Pastor Cherry he had a big influence on my life with his teachings and his preaching.RIP
Dwayne Jackson
Friend
June 23, 2020
To First Lady Mary Cherry and family I send my prayers and condolences. Pastor Darryl Cherry was a big inspiration to me with his teachings and preaching.And he was an awesome choir director.RIP my brother I will miss you.
Dwayne Jackson
June 23, 2020
My heart is saddened for Mrs. Cherry an this entire family. The ministry of Pastor Darryl Cherry was phenomenal an it has implanted so much growth an wisdom in me for my now an my future. He will always be remembered an praised for allowing God to use him. This is so unbelievable....May God continue to comfort you Mrs. Cherry..
Shalanda Jones
Friend
June 23, 2020
To First Lady Minister Mary Cherry, the Cherry Children and all family, friends and worshipers in his ministry, please accept my heartfelt condolences in the sudden passing of Pastor Darryl Cherry! He is already missed. His lessons were in part to prepare us to get right with God! We dont know the day or hour when God will beckon us Home! I feel Pastor Cherry was prepared to join our Heavenly Father! I therefore say Reverend Darryl Cherry,RIHP! To be absent from the body is to be present with the Savior! Rest on!
Carolyn D. Snipes
Friend
June 22, 2020
Thank you for your ministering over the past years. Will miss your postings. Sleep in Jesus
Whyonna Malcolm Campbell
Friend
June 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Altheria Henley
Friend
June 22, 2020
Thank you for your friendship and ministry Pastor Darryl Cherry. You cannot imagine how much you will be missed and you've always seen the best in everyone you know because of your generous heart. Rest In Paradise my friend...
Michelle King
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved