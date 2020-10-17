Darwin K. (DK) MorganBloomingdale, GADarwin K. (DK) Morgan was born, March 5, 1928 in Plant City, Florida to the late Harley Gordon Morgan and Thelma Futch Morgan. Darwin grew up on the family farm, enjoyed school, played high school football and when he got off the school bus, helped his father in the fields with a mule and plow. After high school he enlisted in the merchant Marines, at the final days of WWII at the age of 18 and saw much of the world tending the ship's boilers on cargo ships and an oil tanker, "SS Pendleton". "It was really hot in the boiler room, especially around the Equator!!" At the end of WWII, Darwin disembarked from a ship in San Francisco. At that time, he and a friend bought a 1945 Kenworth truck and began hauling freight between San Francisco and Los Angeles. In California, he met Patricia Joan McQuillan, married and from there moved to Wisconsin where he drove a milk route picking up milk from local dairymen around 5 a.m. each morning and delivered to the creamery. The family moved to Bloomingdale, GA in 1956. Raising cows and hay, he then established Morgan Mobile Home Park in the 1960's providing affordable housing for hundreds of families over the next 50 years. His skill of training mules never waned from his childhood and during off time from work, trained 2 young pulling mules. One year on a snowy Christmas, he entertained his small grandchildren in a "one mule open sleigh…". From there his interest turned to raising draft horses. At one time his herd grew to 20 Percherons. With a tractor trailer, several wagons, one an antique Coke-a-Cola wagon, he, family and friends performed at multiple parades, including Savannah and Hilton Head's Saint Patrick day parades, Strawberry Festival parades, Plant City, Florida and multiple Christmas parades carrying Santa Clause in Richmond Hill, Pembroke, Claxton and Thomaston, GA. Many of his prize horses would also be seen pulling carriages with tourist in downtown Savannah. As a widower, at the young age of 82, he met his soul mate, Brenda Bacon, of Pembroke in 2003 and married shortly afterward. His generosity to others was never in question from sponsoring little league soft ball teams to many others falling on hard times. His smile was contagious, and his "hard work" ethics was inspiring to all. He enjoyed most, good Gospel music and being surrounded by friends, family and especially his grandchildren.He was predeceased in death by his parents, Harley Gordon Morgan and Thelma Futch Morgan; his brothers, William Joseph Morgan, Keyland Morgan; and his sister, Betty Morgan English; mother of his children, Patricia McQuillan Morgan; and great-grandson, Alexander Eldred Morgan.He is survived by his wife, Brenda Morgan; his children, Kitty Morgan Simmons (Gary) of Grand Terrace, CA, Dr. Harley Morgan (Sharon) of Saint Simons, GA, and Dr. Kenworth Morgan (Mimi) of Thomaston, GA; grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Morgan, Ben Morgan, Suzy Mullens, Katy Peterson; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, James and Charlotte.The visitation for friends will be on Tuesday, October 20th from 12:30 – 1 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy 80 in Pooler. The Morgan family request that everyone wear a mask with social distancing. The funeral and burial will be "Private" for the family members only.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral HomeWest Chatham Chapel912-748-2444Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at