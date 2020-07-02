Darwin Kennedy

Darwin KennedyRichmond Hill, GADarwin Kennedy passed away on July 1, 2020.Born on December 23, 1925, in Tattnall County, Georgia. He was retired from Union Camp Corporation after 40 years of service and from Enterprise Rental Company.Darwin served as an Expert Rifleman in the United States Marine Corps, 5th Marine Division, 31st Replacement Battalion, landing on Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945.Darwin is survived by his wife of 70 years, MaryNell Driggers Kennedy; a daughter and her husband, Susan and Edward Johnson; a son, Dana Kennedy; a granddaughter and her husband, Sara and Hal Ruggles; a grandson and his wife, Eric and Elizabeth Johnson; a great granddaughter, Quinn Johnson; a great grandson, Cole Ruggles; and a son-in-law, John Vaughn. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Vaughn.Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10AM to 12 PM at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home on Hodgson Memorial Drive followed by a graveside service at 2:30PM in the Glennville City Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Coffee Bluff Marine Rescue Squadron 2A, 14916 Coffee Bluff Road, 31419, or to the charity of your choosing.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at