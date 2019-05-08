|
Dave Shephard, age 62, of Bakersville and Savannah, GA, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
Born on May 13, 1956 in Rochester, NH, he was the son of Alfred David Shephard, Sr. and June Catherine Rickert Shephard.
Dave was known as a wonderful human being with a great personality and sense of humor that was vibrant and never met a stranger. He enjoyed boating and shrimping. While in high school he was star football player. He was a radio D.J. for twenty years and known as 'Dave the Rave'.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents; Al and June Shephard of Bakersville; his sisters; Mary Ellen Shephard of Asheville and Susan J. Shephard of Bakersville; his nephew; Ian Andrew Shephard of Bakersville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will planned at a later date in Savannah, GA.
The family would like to extend 'Special Thanks' to Charles Hayes, Donna Mask, family and friends in Savannah, GA, Dr. Charles Bryan and Staff, and the C.I.C.U. at Mission Hospitals for their wonderful care of Dave during his illness.
