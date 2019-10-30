Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
David A. South Obituary
David A. South
Savannah, Georgia
David A. South, 59, of Rincon, Georgia passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at his home. David was a longshoreman for over 25 years and worked for ILA 1475. He was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and loved fishing and hunting. Family was important to him and loved having them together. David was a long time member of the Savannah Dart Team. He was preceded in death by his parents LaVerne Jr. and Gertrude South; brother, LaVerne South III; and sister, Linda South Hodges. David was survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy South; son, Donnie Lee Wolfe (Kendall); brothers, Dennis South (Robbie Ann), Stephen South, and Michael South (Allison); nieces, Lauren Hodges, Molly South Curry (Will), Laci Morgan (Chris), and Ashlee South (Antonella); nephews, LaVerne South IV (Jared), Taylor and Trent Morgan. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am Saturday November 2, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday November 2, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
10/31/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
