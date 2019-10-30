|
David A. South
Savannah, Georgia
David A. South, 59, of Rincon, Georgia passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at his home. David was a longshoreman for over 25 years and worked for ILA 1475. He was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and loved fishing and hunting. Family was important to him and loved having them together. David was a long time member of the Savannah Dart Team. He was preceded in death by his parents LaVerne Jr. and Gertrude South; brother, LaVerne South III; and sister, Linda South Hodges. David was survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy South; son, Donnie Lee Wolfe (Kendall); brothers, Dennis South (Robbie Ann), Stephen South, and Michael South (Allison); nieces, Lauren Hodges, Molly South Curry (Will), Laci Morgan (Chris), and Ashlee South (Antonella); nephews, LaVerne South IV (Jared), Taylor and Trent Morgan. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am Saturday November 2, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday November 2, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
10/31/2019
