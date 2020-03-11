|
David Andrew Ferraro
Savannah, GA
David Andrew Ferraro, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020. David was born June 21, 1963 in Savannah to Vincent Ferraro, Jr., and the late Helen Broderick Ferraro. He attended Blessed Sacrament School, Benedictine Military School (class of 1981), and then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1986. David married DeAnne Evans on October 15, 1994. They reside in Savannah and have been married 25 years. He attended the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
David was a former Plant Manager of Kerr-McGee Corporation and the owner of Ferraro Services. David was an active volunteer within the Savanah community for many years most notably serving on the board of directors for the Carmelite Monastery and St. Mary's Home where he was a Mercy Award recipient. David was passionate about details, playing and watching sports, and spending time on the local waters. David was a member of the Savannah Yacht Club; his good nature, charismatic personality, and passion for life will be sorely missed by his family and a host of many friends.
Surviving are his wife, DeAnne Evans Ferraro, father, Vincent Ferraro, Jr., sister, Terry Ferraro Schwartz (Bobby), two brothers, Vincent Ferraro, III (Rose Marie) and Joseph Ferraro (Traci), his father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Celeste Evans, three nieces, Anna Ferraro Salter (Jonathan), Katherine Ferraro Danielowski (Connor), Gabriella Ferraro, and nephew, Reid Ferraro. Pallbearers will be Patrick Lentz, Paul Lentz, Timothy Lentz, Michael Roush, Jr., Timmy Ryan, and Jonathan Salter.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 with a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 noon, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Confidence Carmelite Monastery, 11 W. Back Street, Savannah, GA 31419.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020