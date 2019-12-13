Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
David Austin "Smokey" Stanford Sr.

David Austin "Smokey" Stanford Sr. Obituary
David Austin Stanford, Sr. "Smokey"
Pooler, GA
Mr. David Austin Stanford, Sr. "Smokey", 90, of Pooler, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
He was born in Bulloch County to the late David L. & Annie B. Wise Stanford. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anita Hurst Stanford. He was a charter member at both Rincon Baptist Temple and West Chatham Baptist Church, and served in a number of capacities at both. He retired from Hercules, Inc and served in the National Guard. He loved the outdoors and will always be remembered as a hard worker. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David Austin Stanford, Jr. (Debbie), Kevin Lucas Stanford (Carol); six grandchildren, Nathan Stanford (Kate), Kevin Stanford, Jr. (Becky), Natalie Downey, Emily Stanford, Kristin Stanford and Kerry Stanford; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Otis Stanford, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/15/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
