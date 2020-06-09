David BarnettSavannahDavid Dean Barnett, age 57, passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 11, 1962 to Janice and Arnold Barnett. David was a 1980 graduate of Wolfson High School where he met many of his lifelong friends. After high school, David began work in the family business, Barnett Brass & Copper until 1985 when the business was sold. Not long after, David invested in and joined his brother Jeff in a Tile, Granite and Flooring company for the next five years. David then parlayed his experience from the flooring business and opened his own tile company in Jacksonville and ultimately moved to Savannah where he resided for the past 25 years. David married Lisa Bruce on 11/9/1196 and they raised 3 great kids. David was an amazing father and husband; he loved his family more than anything else in the world. He was also a great friend to so many throughout his life and will be sorely missed by all. David is survived by his wife Lisa, their children, Justin, Matthew, and Amanda and his older daughter Amber Sanders and her four children, brother Jeff, sisters Donna and Lola, many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service beginning at 10 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Services are being held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery, located at 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at