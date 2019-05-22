|
Mr. David Blue Young, 77, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home. He was born in Chatham County and was baptized at Scottsville Baptist Church. He retired from both Roger Wood Food, Inc. and John Mansville. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Wilhemina Blue Gadson, his parents, Prince & Mary Young, and his brothers, Earl Blue, Edward Gadson and Wilbert Gadson. Survivors include his children, Sygrid Robertson, David Young, Jr. (Katrina), Chewon Davis (Sonya), Ericka Curry (Byron), Ronald C. Young (Felicia) and Jermall D. Young; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Smith, Velva Gadson and Retha Gadson as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Laurel Grove - South Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 22, 2019