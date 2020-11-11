1/
Bishop David C. Norris Sr.
1947 - 2020
Bishop David C. Norris, Sr.
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Bishop David C. Norris, Sr., 72, of Bloomingdale, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
A native of Guyton, Georgia, he was the son of the late Rubye Inez Sikes and the late Charles Manas Norris, Jr..
David was retired from International Paper after 20 years of service, after retirements he pastored Abundant Life Church of God in Pembroke, drove a school bus in Bryan and Effingham Counties and enjoyed playing golf with his brother. He also volunteered at several Homeless Shelters, Nursing Homes and Hospitals. David attended Meldrim Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by parents, Rubye Sikes Hill and Charles M. Norris, Jr., his wife of 45 years, Dale Stille Norris, sisters, Charlotte Campbell, Joan Norris Cannon and a granddaughter, Megan Devereaux.
Survivors include his son, David "Davy" Charles Norris, Jr. (Jessica), daughter, Tracy M. Sicay (Greg), grandchildren, Trey, Brenden, Dakota, Noah, Joshua, great granddaughter, Mya, brother, Rev. Albert Hill, sisters, Eloise Clark, Alberta Hamilton, Linda Hill, Barbara Jean Futch, Pat Barnard, Dianne Futch, many nieces, nephews and other family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Meldrim Baptist Church.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim.
Masks are required and it is asked that social distancing be practiced in accordance to CDC guidelines.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
