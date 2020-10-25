1/1
David C. Sapp
1939 - 2020
Allenhurst, Georgia
Dave Sapp died Saturday, 10/24/20, after 81 years of service to country, family, community, and God. His memorial service will be held Thursday, 10/29/20, at Allenhurst Presbyterian with Rev. Ben Beasley presiding. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation prior to or following.
David was a graduate of Pennsylvania Military Academy and the University of Florida. He came to Liberty County as a member of the military in the late 1960s, and served in Vietnam and other places as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Corps of Engineers, returning to Allenhurst permanently in 1986.
Dave served his community through numerous boards, committees, and clubs. He was instrumental in his work with Liberty Clean and Beautiful and the Solid Waste Department to start recycling in the county and was named the Keep Georgia Beautiful Man of the Year. Rotary Club, Clean Coast Initiative, the United Way, LeConte Woodmanston Plantation, First Presbyterian Christian Academy, Millers Pasture, and many other organizations will feel his loss.
He was a lover of the ocean, the environment, and education. He served as the Commander of the Tybee Light chapter of the United States Power Squadron for several terms as a 24 year member, and was the District 26 Executive Officer, and National Governing Board Member until recently. With the Power Squadron he taught boater safety, seamanship, and navigation for several years.
Dave Sapp was preceded in death by his wife Pat Sapp, and survived by his three children, Scott Sapp (wife TIna Sapp, children Douglas, Nicholas, and Heidi), Cindy Phillips (children Katie and Britt), and Kim Sapp-Gornto (husband E.D. Gornto,) as well as his brother James Alva Sapp (wife Meredith Sapp, son Todd Sapp.) Dave is also survived by his dear friend and companion Linda Riggs, and her son Mark Riggs, (wife Nicole, children Patrick and Macy.)
As a pillar of the community, father, grandfather, uncle, Christian, comedian, and friend, David Sapp will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation in his name to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or the Allenhurst Presbyterian Church.
Savannah Morning News
10/26/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
