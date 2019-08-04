|
Melbourne, FL - David Earl Watkins David Earl Watkins, 63, of Melbourne, FL passed away Saturday, July 27th at Holmes Regional Medical Center with loved ones at his side. The last few years of Dave's journey presented many physical challenges which Dave handled with optimism, dignity and kindness.
Dave was born to Thomas and Trula Watkins in Birmingham, AL. Being a military dependent, he was fortunate to travel extensively. Trula eventually settled in Melbourne, FL where Dave graduated high school and attended Brevard Community College, and Florida Atlantic University. He earned his advanced degree in statistics at Florida State.
The majority of Dave's professional career was spent with the City of Palm Bay. He began work there in 1985 as an urban planner and retired in 2016 as Growth Management Director.
Dave was a man of varied interests but the joy of his life was college football. Roll Tide!
Dave is survived by his wife Donna, their 16 year old Jack Russel, Shadow, and a brother, Donald Watkins of Triangle, VA.
Although Dave had no children, he claimed Donna's family as his own. In doing so, he is survived by two sons, James and Jeremy; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He also inherited multiple siblings and their families and Donna's parents, Edna and Jim Smith of Garden City, GA. He was loved by all.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 10th at Garden City United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City, GA. Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 4, 2019