David Frank Peterson
Savannah, Georgia
David Frank Peterson, 69, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hospice House with his family by his side. He was born April 5, 1950 in Savannah to the late Frank Matthew Peterson and Mary Abbott Peterson. David was a 1968 graduate of Benedictine Military School and attended the University of South Carolina and Armstrong State College. He retired as Director of Operations of VeriSign, and was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer, and spent weekends playing with his son-in-law, Carl Ward and his grandson, Trace.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Weimar Peterson, two daughters, Suzanne Peterson Ward (Carl), and Kristen Peterson Lufburrow (Matthew), one sister, Dale Peterson Murray, and two grandchildren, Madie Katherine Ward, and Carl Franklin "Trace" Ward, III, and his favorite couch buddy, Gus. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his many bonus daughters.
Rosary Service will be 5:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 with Visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church building fund, St. Vincent's Academy, or Benedictine Military School.
