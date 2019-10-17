|
Dr. David H. Baker
Westwood, MA
Dr. David H. Baker, formerly of Savannah and Chatham, MA, died peacefully in his home in Westwood, MA on September 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A clinical Professor of Radiology at the Medical College of Georgia and Clinical Professor of Radiology at Mercer College of Medicine, he was an attending Radiologist at Memorial Medical Center in pediatrics. Dr. Baker was an Emeritus consultant in Pediatrics and Radiology at Memorial in the 1990's and early 2000's. He was an enthusiastic educator of young doctors and enjoyed being a mentor and teacher.
Born in Concord, NH on August 25, l925, Dr. Baker was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge while a machine gunner in Patton's 3rd Army, attended Wesleyan University when he returned from the war, and received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, which awarded him the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1981. After pediatric internships and fellowships at New York Cornell Medical, he became Director of Radiology at Babies Hospital, Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in NY and later Chairman of Radiology at Columbia, where he distinguished himself as a teacher, mentor, author and lecturer. He was the James Picker Professor Emeritus of Radiology at Columbia University and Chairman of Radiology Emeritus at Columbia's College of Physicians and Surgeons. He published widely in books and medical journals and was invited to lecture around the world.
He made many friends while living at the Landings in Savannah and enjoyed hooking rugs, boating, fishing and the pursuit of the perfect game of golf.
Dr. Baker is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Halliday Horn and his three adoring children and five grandchildren.
