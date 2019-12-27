|
David Harn
Savannah, Georgia
David Harn Sr., age 65, passed away in his home in Savannah on December 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jannie, their daughter, Beth Harn-Via, their son, David Harn Jr, and their many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Harn and Annie Groves.
Family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday, Dec 29 at their home for a potluck dinner.
