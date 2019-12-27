Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harn


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Harn Obituary
David Harn
Savannah, Georgia

David Harn Sr., age 65, passed away in his home in Savannah on December 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jannie, their daughter, Beth Harn-Via, their son, David Harn Jr, and their many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Harn and Annie Groves.
Family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday, Dec 29 at their home for a potluck dinner.
Savannah Morning News
12/29/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -