David Hilton Fritts
Savannah, GA
David Hilton Fritts, retired Attorney, departed this life at his home on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at the age of 97.
He was born May 13th, 1922 in Greensboro, NC, however, the Fritts Family moved to Savannah in 1926. David loved the natural beauty of the coast and the history of the area; he was proud to call Savannah his hometown.
David was much-loved, and is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Marie Hannon Fritts; daughters, Lynn Fritts, and Susan Fritts-Landy (Chuck); son, Philip Fritts; grandchildren Steffan Legasse, Amanda Fritts Gunkel (Austin), Ria Fritts, Kason Fritts (Whitney), David E. Fritts and Zachary Landy (Anna); great grandchildren, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, William E. and Georgie Greear Fritts, brothers; Philip, Gilbert, William, Earl and sisters; Jean Stewart and Jewel Nieuwstraten.
David attended Commerical High School in Savannah (now the Richard Arnold Building at SCAD) . He served in the Army from 1942 to 1946. After World War II, he graduated from Armstrong Junior College in Savannah. He attended Emory Law School in Atlanta, graduating with a Doctorate of Juris-Prudence in 1950. During his time at Emory, he was a member of Sigma Pi fraternity as well as Phi Delta Law Fraternity. David and Marie Hannon (an RN Student at Grady Hospital) met in Atlanta and married June 8th, 1951.
After graduating from Emory Law School, David enrolled in post graduate studies at the University of Georgia (Atlanta Campus). Upon completion of these courses, the Fritts family moved back to Savannah.
David then attended the University of Miami, studying taxation, traveling home from Florida to Savannah on weekends to be with his family.
In his early legal career, David worked for C&S Bank in Savannah as well as serving as Judge Pro-tem in Recorder's Court. He started a private practice specializing in Civil and Family Law which spanned more than 57 years.
As an active member of the community, he held office and was a former member of many organizations, including the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Savannah Trial Lawyers Association, American Legion Post 135, the Optimist Club, the Elks Club, Toastmaster's International (Public Speaking and Leadership), Forest City Gun Club and the Savannah Golf Club. David was a very active member of the Savannah Bar Association and enjoyed the annual Lawyers' Boat-ride until he was 90 years of age.
During retirement, David joined Aldersgate Methodist Church. Singing hymns and developing friendships brought him great pleasure. In recent years, he attended Wesley Monumental Church with his wife and daughter.
An avid reader and family historian, he enjoyed time with family members, friends, pets, leisurely walks and excursions to the beach. David believed in staying active and healthy and encouraged others to do the same.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances to consider: HOSPICE of Savannah (1392 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406); Wesley Monumental Methodist Church (429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401); or Savannah Botanical Gardens (1388 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406). The house at the Botanical Gardens was David's family home during the 1940s.
