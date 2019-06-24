|
|
David L. Meddin, 85, of Savannah, Georgia, and widower of Polly Meddin, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, he was the son of Alexander and Sadie Meddin. He was a member of Congregation Mickve Israel. David was real estate broker for most of his professional life at Meddin Enterprises and later Meddin/Gilmore. David was a warm, caring, generous man with a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents and wife Polly, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Adele Schneider and Phyllis Fields and companion Anne Silberman. Survivors include his children, Lisa Meddin, Lee Meddin and Cathy Meddin, and his step-children, Paul Hertz, Karen Everett, Amy Hertz, and Claire Bernstein.
There will be a graveside funeral on Tuesday morning at 9:00 at Bonaventure, followed by a mitzvah meal for close friends and family at Buckingham South.
In lieu of flowers donations to Mickve Israel are welcome.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 24, 2019