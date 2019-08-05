|
Savannah - David L. Poppell Sr. David L. Poppell, Sr. of Savannah, Georgia, went to Heaven on August 2, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born in Savannah to Hallie "Sweetheart" and Allen "AQ" Quincey Poppell, Sr. on July 10, 1946. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Hudson Poppell, his son David L. Poppell, Jr. and his wife Sandy, his daughter Amy Poppell Barndollar and her husband Hobby, his three brothers: Allen Quincey Poppell, Jr. and his wife Nancy, Johnny Poppell and his wife Paula, Robert Eugene Poppell Sr. and his wife Joan, his six grandchildren: Halsten and Jace Poppell, Hallie, Bo, Stone, and Cole Barndollar, his mother-in-law Peggy Hudson and many nephews and nieces. David joined his brothers at Poppell Brothers Carpets in 1971 and continued in the family business until the Lord took him home. David was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Temple, a Sunday school teacher, a choir member, and a deacon in the church. David enjoyed golfing, fishing, and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren. He leaves many memories and a lifetime of love. Visitation will be held from 9:30am to 11am Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Temple.Funeral Service will be held at 11am Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Temple. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Savannah Morning News August 5, 2019
