Mr. Rincon - David Lee Carter Mr. David Lee Carter, 68, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He grew up in Port Wentworth and retired from the Georgia Ports Authority. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, enjoyed wood working and making people laugh. He was preceded in death by his father, David Jeff Carter. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Brannen Carter; son, Travis Lee Carter; daughter and son-in-law, Alison Elizabeth Ganger & Joseph; grandchildren, Cameron Ganger, Ayden Ganger and Maddie Ganger; mother, Laverne Augustine Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Jim Carter & Debby; several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel - 901 West Highway 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 7, 2019