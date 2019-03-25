|
|
David Lee Liggett Sr., 88 passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Elkins, WV. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Great Dane Trailers after 25 years of service. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church for many years. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Lena C Liggett, son David Lee Liggett Jr. (Celeste), daughter Karen L Thornburg (Jeff), 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday March 26th 1:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019