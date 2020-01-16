|
David M. Myers
Savannah, GA
David M. Myers, passed away on January 15, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice Savannah from his second bout with cancer. He was born on July 24, 1942 to the late George and Beulah Myers in Howesville, West Virginia. He was known as "Butch" to family and friends in his earlier years. He graduated from Valley High School in Mason Town, West Virginia in 1960. Dave was a people person and never met a stranger. He was of the Catholic faith. He worked in car sales with Dan Vaden Truck Land, Backus Cadillac, Hinesville Ford, and was presently employed with Mike Reid Chevrolet in Hinesville. He loved all his family and his work family very much. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charlie Myers and Bill Myers, and a nephew, Brian Myers. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Shirley Deal Myers; sons, Greg (Rhonda) Myers and Anthony (Karen) Myers; step-son, Lynwood (Anita) Griner; step-daughter, Shanna (Sandy) Loper; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and one on the way in July. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Judith and Brenda Myers, and the mother of his sons, Cheryl Gunter. The visitation will be on Monday, January 20th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Westside Memorial Gardens in Bloomingdale. No suits or ties, wear your Georgia Bulldog colors. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
