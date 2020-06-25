David Ott CollinsBirmingham, ALMr. David Ott Collins, 88, of Birmingham, died Saturday, June 20th. David is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jane Clyburn Sutlive Collins; three sisters: Amelia Collins Muskovin (Al), Elizabeth Collins Walsh (Pat), Jean Collins Sauers (Joe); one brother: John Carroll Collins.Survivors include his two sons, David Ott Collins, Jr. (Pam) of Vestavia and John Sutlive Collins of Birmingham; one sister, Ruth Thieme Collins of Savannah, Georgia; one granddaughter, Virginia Collins Conerly (Andrew) of Huntsville; two great grandchildren, Harrison David Conerly and Catherine Jane Conerly of Huntsville; numerous nieces and nephews.David was born September 6, 1931, in Savannah, Georgia. David played football and graduated from Savannah High School in Savannah and served in the Air National Guard from 1949-1952.David worked for the railroad his entire career. After business moves throughout the southeast, Northfolk Southern Railroad brought David and family to Birmingham, Alabama. David was an avid golfer and was a member of Chace Lake Country Club (previous Club Champion) and Inverness Country Club. Family gatherings were also a favorite pastime of David's.A family service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama.Savannah Morning NewsJune 26, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at