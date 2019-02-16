|
David P. Higgs, born October 5, 1945 and passed away February 14, 2019, was 73 years old but never claimed to be older than 25. He was preceded in death by his father, James P. "Buster" Higgs; his mother, Margaret Alvarez; his "Nannie," Norma Lou Higgs; and a sister, Earlene Bellamy. He was also preceded by his very best friend, Rebel, a chocolate lab that never left his side. David is survived by his daughters Leslie (Justin) Merritt, Ashley (Jon) Deacon, and Kristi Higgs, along with his grandchildren Tyler, Cameron, Hunter, Anna and Logan, who he always made sure had treats and money when they came to his house. In addition he claimed Brice and Brayden Moore as his honorary grandchildren. He is also survived by his daughter Pam (Daniel) McCoy and her children (Justin, Kayla, Nicole, Christina, JoAnna, Daniel and Madison), three siblings (Karen, Wanda and Joey) and many nieces and nephews.
David served his country in the Air National Guard. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his friends. He also loved watching his Dawgs play football on Saturdays and his Falcons on Sundays. He could often be found at his favorite hangout, Simply Southern, making sure everyone was doing their job and receiving their tea with a smile. David was loved by everyone that met him and gave anything he could to others in need. He attended Pine Street Baptist Church in Guyton, GA, where he was usually the first to arrive and greeted everyone with a smile and hug.
David will be deeply missed by his family, his church family, and his Simply Southern family.
Visitation: 3-4 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Pine Street Baptist Church.
Funeral: 4 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Pine Street Baptist Church.
Burial: 3 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Pine Street Baptist Church Missions Fund at 118 Lynn Bonds Ave, Guyton, GA 31312. The family also asks that in "Higgman's" memory to please wear black and red attire to his service in support of his love for the Dawgs and Falcons.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 16, 2019