David Peter Lowell
Savannah
David Peter Lowell, husband of Dawn Caraccio Lowell and father of five, died on Wednesday, April 1, in Savannah, GA. He was 80. Mr. Lowell was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who shared his love of life with all those around him, known for his constant smile.
Services for Mr. Lowell are pending.
Contributions are suggested to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 11500 Middleground Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
