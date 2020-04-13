Home

David R. Drawdy
Clyo
David R. Drawdy passed away on April 11th surrounded by love and family at his home at the age of 65. Those that knew him, knew that he was kind and generous. He was quick witted and could always make you laugh! He had the gift of storytelling, and was passionate about animals, history, music, and politics. He loved movies and definitely had an eye for art. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is predeceased by his mother Lucille R. Maggioni, father Jack L. Drawdy, step-father Gilbert J. Maggioni and daughter Amanda Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, son Kristopher (Lillian), daughters Lucy Lucke and Daphne Walker (Sam). Grandchildren Austin, Colby, Skylar, Gracie, Jack, Lucas and Drew. Special sister and friend, Jacqueline D. Butler (Michael) and sisters Deborah Philp (John) and Sandra Dallas. As well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and special life-long friends.
Due to current circumstances a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made to: Effingham County Animal Shelter, , or Georgia Wildlife Federation.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
