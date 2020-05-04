|
David Randall Shuman, Sr.
Savannah, GA
David Randall Shuman Sr., 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born in Savannah, Georgia, son of the late Henry Ford and Ruth Cubbege Shuman. David spent all of his life residing in Savannah, GA.
David was a hardworking and dedicated man, who loved his family dearly. He was full joy and always willing to lend a helping hand. He truly enjoyed coaching throughout his children's youth and impacted many lives in this manner. David, or "Papa" to his grandchildren, enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in many sports and community activities. David spent most of his career working at Union Camp/International Paper and was employed at Kinder Morgan at the time of his passing. When he was not at work or playing with grandkids, particularly at the beach, David enjoyed working on his truck, playing golf, and doing yard work.
Surviving are his wife Omie Diane Shuman of Savannah; son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter David Jr., Emily, and Blakely Shuman of Richmond Hill, GA; daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons Abigail S., Kenneth III, Kenneth IV, and Cooper Cail of Savannah, GA; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren Jim Allen, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn, Banks, and Kennedy Shuman of Anderson, SC; brother H.Ted Shuman (Francine) of Cordele, GA; sister Diane S. Buffington (Dupree) of Simpsonville, SC and brother Donnie E. Shuman (Veva) of Savannah, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to Covid 19 a private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, 4710 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404.
