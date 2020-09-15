Mr. David Robert Pringle IIBattle Creek, MIDavid Robert Pringle II, age 44, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 14, 2020 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. The Savannah native was a graduate of Savannah High School. David lived in Battle Creek Michigan for the past fifteen years, where he continued his education at Washtenaw Community College. He was employed at Griffin Grill & Pub as the head cook. Funeral services for Mr. Pringle will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at TM Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Battle Creek, Michigan. Bynes-Royall Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.Savannah Morning News09/17/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at