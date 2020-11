Or Copy this URL to Share

David Sanderson, Jr.

Fayetteville, GA

David Davidson Sanderson, Jr., of Fayetteville GA passed away peacefully on October 30th with family at his side. Born in Birmingham, Alabama November 13th 1927, he had moved to GA into 2019 to be near family. Services to be delayed due to Covid.

Savannah Morning News

November 20, 2020



