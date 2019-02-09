|
|
David Seitz, 76 years old passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2019.
David was born in Birmingham, Alabama but was raised from the age of one in Savannah, Georgia. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Benedictine in 1962. After two years at Armstrong Junior College he transferred to the University of Georgia graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Chemistry.
In June of 1967 he married his high sweetheart Carole Sigman who attended SVA. They had two children, Laura and John and three grandchildren Allison, Nathan and Addison, all of whom reside in North Carolina.
He served in the United States Army from 1966 till 1968 at the Army Materials and Mechanics Research Center (AMMRC) in Watertown, Massachusetts and continued to work there as a civilian until 1985. While at AMMRC he performed and published research in the areas of stress corrosion cracking of titanium alloys and high strength steels, and in the early use of titanium alloys for body implants. He served on the Department of Defense (DoD) Manufacturing Technology Advisory Group and was instrumental in the organization of several government/industry conferences addressing manufacturing cost driver analysis for Army commodity areas.
In 1985 he transferred to the Army Research Office (ARO) in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina to participate in a new ARO mission to establish a large database containing, analyzing and comparing the Army's research and development efforts with the Independent Research and Development efforts of the U.S. defense industry. Upon the completion of that mission he became the Army program coordinator for participation in the DoD, Defense University Research Instrumentation Program, a competition among colleges and universities for the funding of large dollar amount instrumentation required to perform basic research of interest to the Army. During this same period he served as the DoD level coordinator for the Defense Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, a set aside program designed to develop the basic research capabilities of colleges and universities in those states receiving the least funding from DoD agencies.
He retired in 2002 after 36 years of federal government service and returned to Georgia to settle in Effingham County where he served as a member of the board of directors of both the Effingham Historical Society and the Savannah Folk Music Society. He also served as the Finance Officer of American Legion Post 209 in Springfield and perused his hobby of collecting Army patches.
He is survived by his wife Carole, his daughter Laura, and son John and three grandchildren.
Remembrances may be given to Historic Effingham Society, PO Box 999 Springfield, GA 31329 or to Benedictine Military School, Scholarship Fund, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the funeral home chapel followed by funeral services at 3 p.m.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 9, 2019