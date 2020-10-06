David StricklandPembroke, GAMr. David Ray Strickland, 72, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mr. Strickland retired with 27 years of service as a heavy equipment mechanic from Directorate of Logistics, Maintenance Division, at Fort Stewart. He also worked in the Pembroke Pharmacy gun department.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gwen Owens Strickland; two sons, Ronnie Strickland and his wife Helen of Pembroke and Leslie Strickland of Pembroke; daughter, Amber Strickland and her fiancé, Scott of Pembroke; brother, Don Strickland and his wife Miriam of Richmond Hill; brother-in-law, Mike Pinckard of Claxton; two grandchildren, Candice DeLoach and Ashly Cowart; step grandsons, Tyler Chavis and Scotty Chavis and three great grandchildren, Leanna Cowart, Addison Cowart and RaeLynn Deloach and Baby DeLoach expected in April.Visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.Savannah Morning News10/07/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at