David Tillman Arnsdorff
Guyton
David Tillman Arnsdorff, 55, died Friday, Feb 28, 2020, at Memorial Health surrounded by his family. David was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. He was an Owner-Operator, farmer, avid outdoorsman and two time cancer survivor.
David was a graduate of Effingham County High School where he was active in the Future Farmers of America and the Rebel Regiment where he played trombone. Shortly after graduation, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Renee Loper, and began their life together at Pleasant Acres, the family farm, where he resided his entire life.
David lived the country life where he pursued his other passions of farming, gardening, the development of his own home place, fishing and hunting. David operated Arnsdorff Farms with his father, one of the largest swine producing farms in Effingham County from the mid 1980's to late 1990's. For the past 22 years he was an Owner-Operator for BH Transfer in Savannah, providing logistics support for the Port of Savannah.
David is survived by his wife Renee Loper Arnsdorff and three brothers, Gregory Emory Arnsdorff of Atlanta, Alan Lee and Patrice Arnsdorff of Guyton and Ashley Elmo and Allison Arnsdorff of Summerville, SC. David is also survived by nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly: Grant and Tiffany Arnsdorff, Dustin and Kirbie Arnsdorff and children, Whitley and Langdon, Garrett and Courtney Arnsdorff and daughter Leena of Guyton and Bryson, John and Martha Elizabeth Arnsdorff of Summerville, SC and Gracin and Ike Loper of Guyton.
David was predeceased by his parents, Paul Emory and Martha Neidlinger Arnsdorff and mother in law, Robbie Price Lowe.
A memorial service and celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, Springfield, the Rev. Dr. Robert (Bob) LeFavi officiating. The family will receive friends after the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to:
Bethel Lutheran Church, 1984 GA-21 N, Springfield, GA 31329
or in Memory of David Arnsdorff at P.O. 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
March 8, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020