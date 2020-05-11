Home

POWERED BY

Services
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wall


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wall Obituary
David Wall
Pooler, Georgia
David Henry Wall, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
David was born on April 5th, 1962 to Stevie and Janell Wall in Savannah, Ga. He grew up in Pooler and attended public schools. He worked as a plumber and insulator, retiring after 28 years in Local 96. David was loved by all and never met a stranger. He was a Nascar fan and followed Dale Earnhardt. He was also an exceptionally good pool player.
He is survived by daughters, Jessica and Ashley, granddaughter, Oliva, brother, Stevie (Donna), uncles, aunts, niece, and many cousins.
Special thanks to JC Lewis Cancer Pavillion and Research, Hospice Savannah, Debbie his longtime girlfriend, and Jennifer his cousin.
There will be a private service for family and close friends held at a later date.
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
05/12/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -