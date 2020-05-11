|
David Wall
Pooler, Georgia
David Henry Wall, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
David was born on April 5th, 1962 to Stevie and Janell Wall in Savannah, Ga. He grew up in Pooler and attended public schools. He worked as a plumber and insulator, retiring after 28 years in Local 96. David was loved by all and never met a stranger. He was a Nascar fan and followed Dale Earnhardt. He was also an exceptionally good pool player.
He is survived by daughters, Jessica and Ashley, granddaughter, Oliva, brother, Stevie (Donna), uncles, aunts, niece, and many cousins.
Special thanks to JC Lewis Cancer Pavillion and Research, Hospice Savannah, Debbie his longtime girlfriend, and Jennifer his cousin.
There will be a private service for family and close friends held at a later date.
