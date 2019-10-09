Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
David Walls


1958 - 2019
David Walls
Savannah, GA
David F. Walls, age 66, died peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. Walls and Beverly Walls.
Surviving are his sister Katheryn E. Walls; brother, Stanley Walls; sister-in-law, June Walls; and nephew, Timothy Walls.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy, NW, Sandy Springs, GA.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.
The family wishes to thank David's caregivers at Oceanside Health and Rehabilitation and Arcadia Hospice.
Savannah Morning News
10/10/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
